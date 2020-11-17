International Men's Day 2020: Theme, history, significance and all you need to know about this day

The day was first inaugurated in 1992 on 7 February by Thomas Oaster to celebrate the contributions made by men in various aspects of life.

There were various attempts to start an International Men’s Day that received little response. It wasn’t until November 19 when Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh re-initialised the day in Trinidad and Tobago in 1999 that International Men’s Day began to get international traction. The new event received overwhelming support in the Caribbean, and due to the persistent networking and invitations sent to individuals in other nations, International Men’s Day has taken root on the international scene.

The Caribbean initiative is now independently celebrated in countries as diverse as Singapore, Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, Haiti, Jamaica, Hungary, Malta, Ghana, Moldova, and Canada and interest in the event is increasing rapidly.