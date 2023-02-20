What is financial intimacy? Here's why it is important to strengthen your Relationship | FPJ

The prime quality in any relationship is honesty. You need to be honest to your partner about everything. Similarly, financial honesty is equally important as well which leads to financial intimacy. Whereas financial infidelity is a threat in relationships where couples start hiding about their finances.

Financial intimacy is built when a level of comfort, trust, and transparency develops between partners regarding money matters. Couples can improve their financial intimacy by creating a budget together, setting desired financial goals, seeking professional advice if needed, and regularly reviewing progress.

Honest conversations

Open and honest conversations about their finances will build confidence and level of trust in partners. It will strengthen their bond by being transparent about their finances and avoiding money secrets. This involves discussing their financial goals, spending habits, debts if any, savings, investments and other financial issues that may impact the relationship.

Money management and shared financial goals

Achieving shared financial goals involves making a budget, tracking expenses, and saving for the future. It provides a sense of accomplishment and create a solid foundation for the future.

Seeking professional advice

Couples can approach a financial advisor to get the guidance to overcome economic challenges and improve their financial intimacy.

Future planning

Planning for the future includes retirement planning, inheritance planning, and estate planning. This will make them much confident about their financial futures.

Thus, by making informed decisions about their finances with commitment and effort, couples can build financial intimacy which will lead them to have a secured future together.

