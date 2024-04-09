What Is Chaitra Navratri? Know About The Occasion Dedicating 9 Days To Various Forms Of Maa Durga

Goddess Durga | Image via Rudraksha Ratna

Chaitra Navratri usually falls in March or April. This year, the auspicious occasion is being celebrated for nine days, starting on the ninth of this month. The term "nav" refers to nine, while "ratri" signifies nights, and collecting Navratri refer to nine nights. As it takes place in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar, this Navratri is known as the Chaitra Navratri. These days are dedicated to the nine forms or avatars of Goddess Durga.

Notably, another such occasion happens to be Shardiya Navratri which ends with Dassera.

What is Navratri?

Navratri is celebrated to honour Maa Sherawali and her victory over the demon Mahishasura. This festival has great religious significance. This Navratri marks the beginning of the New Year for Hindus.

According to Hindu mythology, the Nine Avatars of Goddess Durga narrate the story of her incarnation. Take note of Nav Durgas and their significance below.

Shailputri

On the first day of Navratri, her Shailputri avatar is worshiped. Shailputri is the first avatar of Goddess Parvati. In Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati, who is also known as Adi Shakti and Mahakali, took nine forms, and every avatar tells the journey of the Goddess. The term "Shail" signifies mountain while "Putri" refers to daughter. Means daughter of mountain. She is considered to be the first form of Parvati.

Brahmacharini

Brahmacharini is the second incarnation of Goddess Parvati. In this form she left behind her princess life and went on a journey to find Lord Shiv.

Chandraghanta

Chandraghanta is the third avatar of Goddess Parvati. The name refers to "one who has a half-moon shaped like a bell." In this form, she finally finds Lord Shiva and married to him, who is also called as Chandreshwar.

Kushmanda

Kushmanda is the fourth form of Goddess Parvati. The term "Ku" signifies little, while "Ushma" means warmth and anda refers to "egg." The form of goddess signifies the source of energy in the universe.

Skandmata

Skandmata is the fifth form of Goddess Parvati. The term "Skand" refers to Lord Kartikeya and "Mata," meaning mother. This form of Goddess symbolises how a mother protects her child.

Katyayani

Kathyayani is the sixth avatar of Goddess Parvati. According to the saying of ythology, she is also called a warrior who destroys demons.

Kalaratri

The seventh for of Goddess Parvati is Kalaratri. The term Kala refers to death and ratri signifies darkness hence the one who brings death of darkness.

Mahagauri

Mahagauri is the eighth form among the Navdurga. She is also known as Mahadevi and is worshiped on the eighth day of the festival.

Siddhidhatri/Durga

Siddhidharti is the ninth form of NavaDurga. She is also known as Durga because she killed the demon Durg, hence called Durga.