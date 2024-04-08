Chaitra Navratri 2024: Colours For 9 Day Durga Pooja Celebration And Its Significance

Canva | Instagram

Navratri is one of the auspicious festivals of India, celebrated across the country. The term "Navratri' means "nine nights" in Sanskrit, where prayers are served to the goddess Durga for nine days. The festival is deeply rooted in Indian mythology and originated from the Vedic scriptures.

As we celebrate Navratri 2024, let's delve into the nine colours to wear on nine days and their importance.

Day 1: Grey

The colour for Day 1 is Grey. The colour represents a new beginning, peace and purity. It also brings positivity into your life and removes all the negativity. Wear the colour Grey on the first day and start your celebration for Navratri.

Day 2: Orange

Orange is the colour for Day 2. The colour symbolizes strength and helps you fight challenges and problems in life. Wear an orange colour dress, saree or kurta to offer prayers.

Day 3: White

White is the colour for purity and peace in life. The Day 3 colour, white, brings harmony and serenity; wear white for the third-day celebration.

Day 4: Red

The powerful colour Red is for the Day 4. It brings courage, enthusiasm and strength to you. Wear red attire to pray to goddess Durga.

Day 5: Royal Blue

The rich and graceful colour, Royal Blue, is for Day 5 of the Navratri celebration. The colour represents wisdom and brings enlightenment into your life. Wear the colour royal blue to embrace strength and energy.

Day 6: Yellow

Yellow is the colour for Day 6 of the festive celebration. The colour is bright and pure, which brings positivity and prosperity into your life. Wear a yellow saree or yellow kurta set for that day.

Day 7: Green

The 7th Day colour for the Navratri celebration is Green. The colour brings growth, creativity and prosperity. Adorne a green colour attire to embrace the energy of the goddess.

Day 8: Peacock Green

Peacock Green is a very royal colour with a hue of blue. The Day 8 colour, Peacock Green, represents beauty and elegance and brings blessings into your life. Wear a peacock Green saree to celebrate the day.

Day 9: Purple

The last day and final day of the Navratri 2024 celebration ends with the colour Purple. The colour embraces divine energy and enlightens your life. End the final day with a stylish purple outfit and elevate your look with traditional jewellery.