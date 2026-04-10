What Is Bug-Eye Trend? Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Old-Fashioned, Oversized Sunglasses Back In 2026

If there's one accessory quietly taking over 2026, it's the return of oversized drama, and Tamannaah Bhatia is leading the charge. The actor recently stepped out in statement bug-eye sunglasses, instantly reviving a vintage trend that feels equal parts nostalgic and strikingly modern. Think old hollywood elegance, but with a fresh, fashion-forward twist.

Tamannaah's chic throwback moment

Spotted in a crisp white shirt paired with tailored black trousers, Tamannaah let her accessories do all the talking. Her oversized bug-eye sunglasses added that instant "main character" energy to an otherwise minimal outfit.

The actress kept things polished with delicate gold earrings, a stack of statement bracelets, a sleek pendant and soft glam makeup, finishing with pink-toned lips. The look was clean and effortless, proof that one bold accessory can completely transform your style game.

What exactly is the 'bug-eye' trend?

Bug-eye sunglasses are all about exaggerated proportions with oversized frames that cover a large part of the face, creating a dramatic, mysterious vibe. The trend first gained popularity in the 1960s and 70s, when fashion embraced bold silhouettes and experimental shapes.

Icons like Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis made these sunglasses unforgettable, turning them into a symbol of effortless glamour. Over time, they’ve evolved, from mod fashion staples to boho favourites in the early 2000s, and now, they’re back with a contemporary edge.

How to style bug-eye sunglasses in 2026

The beauty of this trend? It's surprisingly wearable.

For square faces: Go for rounded bug-eye frames to soften sharp angles.

For round faces: Choose slightly angular or cat-eye styles to add definition.

For oval faces: Lucky you, most oversized styles will work beautifully.

When it comes to outfits, let the sunglasses shine. Pair them with basics like white shirts, co-ord sets, or breezy dresses. Keep jewellery minimal and makeup soft to avoid overpowering the look.

The key is balance; let the frames be the star while everything else plays a supporting cast.