 What Is Bug-Eye Trend? Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Old-Fashioned, Oversized Sunglasses Back In 2026
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What Is Bug-Eye Trend? Tamannaah Bhatia Brings Old-Fashioned, Oversized Sunglasses Back In 2026

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revived the bug-eye sunglasses trend in 2026, stepping out in oversized frames paired with a crisp monochrome outfit. The vintage-inspired style, once popularised by icons like Audrey Hepburn, is making a strong comeback, offering a bold yet versatile accessory that instantly elevates everyday fashion.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, April 10, 2026, 02:27 PM IST
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If there's one accessory quietly taking over 2026, it's the return of oversized drama, and Tamannaah Bhatia is leading the charge. The actor recently stepped out in statement bug-eye sunglasses, instantly reviving a vintage trend that feels equal parts nostalgic and strikingly modern. Think old hollywood elegance, but with a fresh, fashion-forward twist.

Tamannaah's chic throwback moment

Spotted in a crisp white shirt paired with tailored black trousers, Tamannaah let her accessories do all the talking. Her oversized bug-eye sunglasses added that instant "main character" energy to an otherwise minimal outfit.

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The actress kept things polished with delicate gold earrings, a stack of statement bracelets, a sleek pendant and soft glam makeup, finishing with pink-toned lips. The look was clean and effortless, proof that one bold accessory can completely transform your style game.

What exactly is the 'bug-eye' trend?

Bug-eye sunglasses are all about exaggerated proportions with oversized frames that cover a large part of the face, creating a dramatic, mysterious vibe. The trend first gained popularity in the 1960s and 70s, when fashion embraced bold silhouettes and experimental shapes.

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Icons like Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis made these sunglasses unforgettable, turning them into a symbol of effortless glamour. Over time, they’ve evolved, from mod fashion staples to boho favourites in the early 2000s, and now, they’re back with a contemporary edge.

How to style bug-eye sunglasses in 2026

The beauty of this trend? It's surprisingly wearable.

For square faces: Go for rounded bug-eye frames to soften sharp angles.

For round faces: Choose slightly angular or cat-eye styles to add definition.

For oval faces: Lucky you, most oversized styles will work beautifully.

When it comes to outfits, let the sunglasses shine. Pair them with basics like white shirts, co-ord sets, or breezy dresses. Keep jewellery minimal and makeup soft to avoid overpowering the look.

The key is balance; let the frames be the star while everything else plays a supporting cast.

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