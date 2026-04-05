Move Over Kashmiri Chudiyan, Viral 'Jelly Bangles' Are Desi Girls' New Obsession

Viral Jelly Bangles | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@banglescore/@heemstudi0)

If your Instagram feed has suddenly gone from minimal jewellery to colourful, stacked wrists – you’re not imagining it. After the viral wave of “Kashmiri chudiyan,” fashion girls have found a new obsession, and it’s brighter, bolder, and way more playful.

Enter: jelly bangles. These colourful accessories are popping up everywhere, from street markets to social media timelines, and they’re bringing a fun, nostalgic twist to everyday styling.

From Kashmiri chudiyan to jelly bangles

Just weeks ago, “Kashmiri bangles” were dominating the accessory scene, with layered glass bangles and ghungroo details trending across India and beyond. But as fashion moves fast, the spotlight has shifted to something more experimental and Gen Z-friendly. Jelly bangles are quickly taking over, offering a fresh alternative that feels both modern and reminiscent of childhood fashion.

What exactly are jelly bangles?

Jelly bangles are vibrant, glossy chudiyan typically made from flexible materials like silicone and even available in traditional glass versions, giving them that soft, translucent, candy-like finish.

They’re lightweight, easy to wear, and designed for stacking in multiple colours. Whether you go for soft jelly textures or glossy glass styles, the idea is to mix, match, and stack.

Why everyone’s wearing them

The biggest draw? Versatility and affordability. Jelly bangles work just as well with ethnic outfits as they do with casual fits at a minimum cost,

ranging from ₹100 to ₹200. Pair them with a kurta set for a festive vibe, or stack them with your everyday jeans-and-tee look for a pop of colour.

They’re also incredibly Instagram-friendly. Bright hues, glossy textures, and layered styling make them perfect for reels and outfit shots, something that’s clearly fueling their viral moment.

From pastel tones to neon brights, there’s no one way to wear them. The more playful and experimental, the better. And honestly, that’s what makes this trend so fun that it doesn’t follow rules.