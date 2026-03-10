Who Is This 'Cool Indian Girl' Going Viral For Her Unusual Street Fashion Videos? |

Fashion content on social media often revolves around polished photoshoots and glamorous studio setups. However, an Indian designer Diya Joukani has gone viral for doing the exact opposite. Her unusual fashion videos, shot on busy streets and unexpected locations, have turned her into one of Instagram’s most talked-about style creators.

Diya’s videos stand out because of their raw, spontaneous and cinematic style. Instead of featuring professional models, she models her own outfits, walking through the streets of Mumbai and turning everyday places into her personal runway. Her clips are usually just a few seconds long but packed with striking visuals and unexpected moments which eventually go viral.

In many of her viral videos, Diya can be seen casually walking through local streets, sipping chai at roadside eateries or posing in quirky locations. Some of her most talked-about clips include her riding a horse in the middle of a street, standing dramatically on a JCB vehicle as it lifts her into the air or confidently striding past animals like cows and goats. These playful yet bold visuals have become her signature style online.

The outfits she showcases are equally eye-catching. Diya often wears intricately designed jorts, jeans, vests and jackets, blending streetwear attires with high-fashion elements.

Who Is Diya Joukani?

While many followers know her primarily as a viral Instagram personality, Diya is actually a professional fashion designer. She runs her own label, Diya Diya, where she designs and sells high-end fashion pieces through her website.

Her unique approach to fashion storytelling has clearly resonated with audiences online. Most of her recent videos have crossed the one-million view mark, with one clip posted on February 10 reaching nearly 9.8 million views. Diya has redefined how fashion can be showcased on social media.