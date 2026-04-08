Ananya Panday's Bangs To Diana Penty's Bob: Hottest Summer Haircut Trending This Season

Summer hair trends 2026 | Image Courtesy: Amit Yashwant

When the heat rises, so does the urge to chop it all off, or at least refresh your look. From breezy bobs to playful bangs, summer 2026 is all about effortless, low-maintenance hair that still packs a style punch. If your mood board is screaming “new season, new hair,” here are the cuts everyone’s loving right now

Bangs Are Back (And Better)

From Ananya Panday to Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar, face-framing bangs are having a major moment this season. Think soft, wispy fringes that don’t feel heavy in the heat. They add instant personality without needing a drastic haircut, perfect if you want a subtle switch-up.

Classic Bob

Nothing screams summer chic like a sharp bob, and Diana Penty is proof. Whether it’s sleek and straight or slightly tousled, this cut keeps things light, stylish, and super easy to manage in humid weather.

Bold Bixie Cut

Can’t decide between a pixie and a bob? Enter the bixie. Zendaya has been championing this edgy, layered hybrid that gives volume without the weight. It’s playful, bold, and ideal for those ready to experiment.

Butterfly Layers

If you love length but want movement, butterfly layers are your best friend. Seen on almost every star, including Malaika Arora and Aneet Padda, this cut creates soft, cascading layers that frame the face while keeping the overall length intact. Bonus: it looks great even when air-dried.

Blunt Lob (Long Bob)

Not ready to go super short? The blunt lob strikes the perfect balance. Sitting just above the shoulders, it’s neat, polished, and incredibly versatile – easy to tie up, style, or leave natural. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have all embraced this chic cut, proving it works effortlessly across styles and occasions.