What Is 'Buck Moon'? All You Need To Know About July Full Moon 2026 Aligning With Guru Purnima

Tonight's sky has something special in store. The July Buck Moon will illuminate the night on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and this year, it shares the calendar with Guru Purnima, one of India's most significant spiritual festivals. While one is an astronomical event and the other a sacred religious observance, both come together on the same Full Moon day, making July 29 a memorable occasion for skywatchers and devotees alike.

What is the Buck Moon?

The Buck Moon is the traditional name given to the Full Moon of July. According to Time and Date, the moon reaches its peak illumination on July 29, 2026, at 10:36 a.m. ET.

As per reports, its name traces back to the Algonquin people, with the term later becoming popular through early American almanacs. July marks the time when male white-tailed deer, known as bucks, begin rapidly growing new antlers. These developing antlers are covered in a soft, velvety layer rich in blood vessels that nourishes the growing bone. During early summer, antlers can grow remarkably fast before hardening later in the season.

The July Full Moon is also known by several other traditional names across different cultures, including the Thunder Moon, inspired by frequent summer thunderstorms; the Hay Moon, linked to the hay harvest; and the Salmon Moon, associated with seasonal salmon migration in some Indigenous traditions.

Guru Purnima also falls today

The Buck Moon and Guru Purnima coincide this year, both falling on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Guru Purnima is observed on Ashadha Purnima, the Full Moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. Unlike the Buck Moon, which is rooted in seasonal astronomy and folklore, Guru Purnima is a spiritual festival dedicated to teachers, mentors, and gurus who guide people through knowledge and wisdom.

The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima in honour of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the revered sage traditionally credited with compiling the Vedas and authoring the Mahabharata. In Buddhism, the day is equally significant as it commemorates Lord Buddha's first sermon at Sarnath, while yogic traditions associate it with Adiyogi Lord Shiva beginning the guru-disciple tradition by sharing the science of yoga with the Saptarishis.

According to Drik Panchang, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and the tithis are:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 6:18 PM on July 28, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 8:05 PM on July 29, 2026