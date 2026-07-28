Guru Purnima 2026 Date & Time: Know Tithi, History & Significance Of This Auspicious Occasion

Guru Purnima 2026 | AI Representational Image

Guru Purnima is one of India's most revered spiritual festivals, dedicated to expressing gratitude towards the teachers, mentors and guides who illuminate our lives with knowledge and wisdom. Whether it's a spiritual guru, a school teacher or someone who has shaped your journey, the day is a reminder to acknowledge their invaluable role.

If you're planning to celebrate Guru Purnima in 2026, here's everything you need to know about the date, timings, history and significance of this sacred occasion.

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Guru Purnima 2026 date and timings

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 6:18 PM on July 28, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 8:05 PM on July 29, 2026

Since the Purnima Tithi prevails during sunrise on July 29, devotees across India will celebrate Guru Purnima on this day.

History and significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is also widely known as Vyasa Purnima, as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyasa, one of the greatest sages in Hindu tradition. Revered for preserving India's spiritual heritage, Ved Vyasa is traditionally credited with compiling the Vedas, composing the Mahabharata and contributing to several sacred Hindu scriptures. The festival honours his lifelong dedication to knowledge and learning.

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The day also holds deep significance in Buddhism. It marks the occasion when Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment. Known as the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta, this discourse introduced the Buddha's teachings to his first disciples and laid the foundation for the spread of Buddhism.

In the yogic tradition, Guru Purnima is believed to be the day when Adiyogi (Lord Shiva) became the world's first Guru by imparting the science of yoga to the Saptarishis, the seven ancient sages.

Why Guru Purnima is celebrated

Beyond its historical roots, Guru Purnima celebrates the timeless bond between a guru and a disciple. The day encourages people to express gratitude to those who have guided them academically, spiritually and personally.

Many devotees visit temples and ashrams, perform Guru Puja, offer flowers and prayers, meditate, read sacred texts and seek blessings from their teachers. For students and spiritual seekers alike, Guru Purnima serves as a reminder that wisdom, guidance and lifelong learning remain among life's greatest blessings.