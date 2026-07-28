Happy Guru Purnima 2026! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status & More To Share

Happy Guru Purnima 2026! | FPJ

Guru Purnima is one of India's most revered spiritual festivals, dedicated to expressing gratitude towards the teachers, mentors and guides who illuminate our lives with knowledge and wisdom. Whether it's a spiritual guru, a school teacher or someone who has shaped your journey, the day is a reminder to acknowledge their invaluable role. This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Here are 25+ Happy Guru Purnima 2026 wishes to share with your guru, teacher, mentor, parents & more