What is Abrosexuality? Learn About The New Buzzword Redefining Sexual Identity

In today's world, where conversation around sexual identity is more nuanced than ever, new terms are emerging to redefine individual's experiences in the society. One such term taking the internet by storm is "Abrosexuality." While the concept of "sexual identity" is becoming more complex day by day, this new phenomenon offers a fresh perspective on how people relate to their own desires over some time. Well, to make it simple for you, abrosexuality is a fluid concept where individuals' sexual desires change over time.

Emma Flint, a 30-year-old woman from the UK, recently shared her experience of discovering and accepting her identity as abrosexual, which means her sexual attraction changes over time. Earlier, she wasn't aware of this term, but after learning about it, she felt understood and validated. However, after being open about her sexual identity, Emma received criticism from her friends.

In an interview with Mirror, Emma revealed, "It was only when I was reading the Instagram page of Zoe Stoller, a US-based creator, educator and social worker, who seeks to improve the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community, that I saw the term abrosexuality for the first time. You know, in cartoons, when a lightbulb appears above their heads? That's how it felt when I read their post. Finally, I feel seen.''

What is Abrosexuality?

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Zoe Stoller, a US-based social worker and LGBTQ+ educator, explained the term abrosexuality. Ms Stoller said, "Some abrosexual people might identify with different sexuality labels at different times — for example, some days they might use the label pansexual, whereas other days they might use the label lesbian. Other abrosexual people might just use the label abrosexual. This label can be thought of as the sexuality version of the gender identity label genderfluid."

Abrosexual is a sexual orientation describing an individual's sexual attraction that shifts or changes frequently. This can happen over short periods, like hours or days, or longer periods, such as months or years.

Here's how an Abrosexual person can look like

According to Healthline, below are some of the signs that may identify you as an abrosexual person:

Changing sexual attraction

An Abrosexual person may experience fluctuating sexual attraction towards different genders at different times. For example, you might feel attracted to a woman one day and the next day a man. You may find yourself drawn to people of all genders at first, but after a few weeks, you may focus on only one.

Low attraction period

You may go months without feeling any sexual attraction at all and then discover that you are becoming attracted to people of all gender identities.

Identifying attraction

It is possible that you are a heterosexual male and that, after a few years, you are beginning to experience sexual attraction towards men.