What Are Thong Sandals? Latest Footwear Trend Everyone's Obsessing Over

If you've spent even five minutes scrolling through Instagram, celebrity airport looks, or summer vacation photo dumps lately, chances are you've noticed one particular shoe quietly taking over. Minimal, sleek, and surprisingly versatile, thong sandals have become the footwear trend of Summer 2026, proving that sometimes less really is more.

From luxury runways and celebrity wardrobes to everyday street style, the once-humble thong sandal has undergone a major fashion transformation. No longer reserved for beach holidays or casual errands, the silhouette is now appearing everywhere, paired with tailored trousers, elegant dresses, and even occasion wear.

So, what exactly are thong sandals?

At their core, thong sandals are defined by a Y-shaped strap that sits between the big toe and second toe. It's a simple design that has existed for centuries, but modern fashion has reinvented it in countless ways.

According to Tanushri Biyani, Founder of World of Anaar, "Thong sandals are open footwear styles defined by a Y-shaped strap that sits between the toes. They've evolved far beyond basic flip-flops today – from elevated flats to heels and wedges, thong sandals are now a chic fashion staple for both everyday and occasion wear."

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Aradhana Minawala, Co-founder of CAI, adds, "Thong sandals are open-soled footwear held on the foot by a single strap that passes between the big toe and second toe – the most minimal sandal design in existence, with roots in ancient civilisations."

Why is everyone wearing them right now?

Fashion's current obsession with effortless dressing has played a huge role in the return of thong sandals. "Fashion is leaning towards effortless dressing this summer, and thong sandals fit perfectly into that aesthetic. They're minimal, versatile, comfortable, and easy to style. We're also seeing a strong comeback of '90s silhouettes, which has made thong styles feel fresh and relevant again," says Biyani.

The resurgence of quiet luxury and minimalist fashion has also helped push the trend into the spotlight. Rather than relying on heavy embellishments or complicated designs, thong sandals embrace clean lines and understated elegance.

As Minawala explains, "The thong sandal is Summer 2026's breakout silhouette, a '90s revival built on pure minimalism. It is defined by restraint, where less strap means more intention."

How are they different from regular sandals?

While traditional sandals often feature multiple straps, buckles, or structured designs, thong sandals stand apart because of their simplicity. "The biggest difference is the toe-post design, which gives thong sandals a sleeker and more minimal look compared to traditional multi-strap sandals," Biyani adds. "They also tend to feel lighter and more effortless, making them ideal for summer dressing."

Minawala puts it even more simply: "A regular sandal secures the foot with different strappy silhouettes and structured forms. A thong sandal frees it, and right now, that's exactly the point."

How to style thong sandals

One of the biggest reasons behind their popularity is versatility. Whether you're dressing up or down, there's a thong sandal for every mood.

With wide-leg trousers

The subtle peek of a thong sandal beneath flowing wide-leg pants creates an effortlessly polished look. Pair neutral sandals with linen trousers and a relaxed shirt for an easy summer outfit.

With summer dresses

Few combinations feel more naturally chic than a breezy dress and minimalist thong sandals. From floral midis to crisp cotton maxis, the footwear complements rather than competes with the outfit.

With tailored pieces

Fashion insiders are increasingly styling heeled thong sandals with structured blazers, waistcoats, and tailored co-ords. The contrast between sharp tailoring and minimalist footwear creates a modern, elevated aesthetic.

For holidays and festive events

Embellished or metallic thong sandals work beautifully with vacation wardrobes, destination weddings, festive outfits, and cocktail looks. They offer comfort without sacrificing style.