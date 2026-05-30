Designer And Creative Director Shivani Nirupam On How Indian Summer Fashion Is Becoming More Functional In 2026

Indian summers have always shaped the way people dress, but in 2026, fashion is responding to heat with a new level of urgency. Across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad, where stepping outdoors can feel exhausting by noon, consumers are increasingly prioritising breathable fabrics, lighter silhouettes, and clothing that feels wearable beyond social media aesthetics.

The shift is visible everywhere, softer tailoring replacing rigid construction, lightweight coordinates overtaking heavily layered looks, and occasion wear becoming easier to rewear and restyle. Fashion today is not only about trends; it is quietly becoming about climate responsiveness, comfort, and practicality.

For designer Shivani Nirupam, Creative Director and Founder of Label Shivani Nirupam, this evolution became central while conceptualising her recent collection, which featured fluid silhouettes, soft pastels, and lightweight construction that felt naturally aligned with the Indian summer.

“It was honestly a balance, but comfort definitely led the process,” she says. “Indian summers are intense, and you can’t ignore that reality. The idea was to create something that still feels beautiful and expressive, but doesn’t weigh you down.”

Comfort first

For years, summer fashion in India was largely treated as a seasonal aesthetic category, with florals, bright colours, and resort-inspired dressing. But today, functionality itself is influencing design decisions.

Shivani explains that while fluidity and movement have always been part of her design language, the current climate made those choices feel even more intentional.

“The climate naturally pushes you toward softer colours and lighter silhouettes,” she says. “It felt like a very organic decision rather than a forced one.”

Globally too, trend forecasts for Summer 2026 are leaning heavily toward breathable fabrics, relaxed silhouettes, and versatile wardrobe staples. Fabrics like linen, organic cotton, chiffon blends, mulmul, voile, and Tencel are increasingly dominating both luxury and high-street conversations as consumers actively seek comfort-driven dressing.

As someone constantly moving between interviews, shoots, events, and long Mumbai workdays, I’ve noticed the same transition personally. The outfits people gravitate toward now are often the ones that look effortless rather than overly styled. Clothing that photographs well still matters, but wearability matters more.

And perhaps that’s the biggest shift, fashion is becoming more connected to real life.

Consumers choice

According to Shivani, consumer behaviour has evolved significantly over the last few years. Earlier, shoppers were primarily concerned with how a garment looked. Today, conversations increasingly revolve around comfort, repeat wear, and practicality.

“Clients are asking about fabric, weight, and how wearable a piece is across occasions,” she says. “There’s a clear shift towards thoughtful buying rather than just statement dressing.”

This reflects a broader movement toward mindful consumption. Globally, consumers are becoming more conscious about versatility, longevity, and cost-per-wear rather than buying pieces designed for a single appearance.

Interestingly, this change is also reshaping the idea of luxury itself. Softness, ease, and versatility are slowly replacing hyper-structured glamour. Instead of separating everyday wear from occasion wear entirely, consumers increasingly want clothing that can move between multiple settings.

Functional matters

The phrase “functional fashion” has become increasingly common across fashion conversations, but for Shivani, functionality goes beyond utility alone.

“For me, functionality is a mix of fabric, construction, and versatility, but at its core, it’s about how a garment fits into your life,” she explains. “It should be comfortable, easy to move in, and versatile enough to be styled in multiple ways.”

That philosophy is becoming particularly relevant in India, where summers vary drastically across regions but remain equally unforgiving. Designing for such conditions requires adaptability rather than rigidity.

Instead of focusing on one specific climate, Shivani says her approach revolves around creating flexible pieces that can work across environments through layering, lightweight fabrics, and fluid silhouettes.

Even occasion wear is beginning to reflect this mindset.

Occasion wear

One of the most noticeable changes in fashion today is the growing demand for rewearable occasion dressing. Consumers are gradually moving away from heavily embellished garments worn once for weddings or celebrations toward investment pieces that can be styled repeatedly.

“People want pieces they can style differently instead of wearing something just once,” Shivani says. “There’s a stronger focus on investment dressing.”

That shift feels particularly visible among younger consumers navigating a mix of practicality, sustainability concerns, and changing social habits. Fashion no longer exists purely for grand occasions; it is expected to integrate into everyday life.

The result is occasion wear becoming softer, lighter, and easier to personalise, from fluid drapes and breathable lehengas to separates and modern Indian silhouettes designed for repeat styling.

Honestly, it feels less performative and far more realistic for the lives people actually lead today.

Sustainability

The overlap between sustainability and climate-conscious design is also becoming harder to ignore. In extreme heat, fabric choice directly affects comfort, longevity, and wearability. Natural fibres and breathable construction are no longer niche concerns; they are becoming essential.

For Shivani, sustainability has always been deeply connected to versatility and mindful production.

“We’ve always believed in creating sustainable, versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways and worn across occasions,” she says. “Conscious fabrics and mindful production aren’t optional, they’re non-negotiable.”

Across the industry, sustainable fashion conversations are increasingly moving away from abstract marketing language toward practical consumer benefits — garments that last longer, feel lighter, and adapt more easily to everyday wear.

Response to reality

Despite the growing focus on practicality, Shivani believes fashion will never completely lose its sense of experimentation and individuality.

“Comfort and practicality will definitely take the lead, especially with our climate, but there will always be room for expression and experimentation,” she says. “The idea is to create pieces that feel effortless yet distinctive.”

And perhaps that balance is exactly what defines Indian summer fashion today.

People still want beauty. They still want fashion to feel expressive and aspirational. But they also want clothes that allow them to move through crowded cities, long commutes, rising temperatures, and increasingly demanding lifestyles without feeling overwhelmed by what they are wearing.

In many ways, Indian fashion is becoming less about dressing for fantasy and more about dressing for reality, and that may be its most interesting transformation yet.