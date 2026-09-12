WATCH: Supermodel Alicia Kaur’s Heel Breaks Mid-Walk During Mumbai Fashion Event; Her Graceful Response Wins Internet |

Fashion shows are all about confidence, poise and owning the runway, but even the most carefully planned appearances can come with unexpected mishaps. Supermodel Alicia Kaur recently experienced one such moment during a fashion event in Mumbai when her heel broke mid-walk. However, instead of letting the wardrobe malfunction affect her performance, she handled it with remarkable composure.

A video of the incident, shared by Alicia on social media, is now going viral and has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts online. The clip has reportedly clocked more than 1.7 million views on Instagram, with viewers praising the model for the way she handled the unexpected situation.

While walking down the runway during the fashion showcase, one of Alicia’s heels suddenly broke, with the damaged footwear flapping away as she continued her walk. For most models, a broken heel in the middle of a catwalk could easily turn into an awkward or embarrassing moment.

Instead, Alicia maintained her posture and continued walking as though nothing had happened. What made the moment particularly impressive was how naturally she carried herself. She kept her leg positioned in a way that helped maintain the height and silhouette of her walk, making the mishap appear almost unnoticeable.

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There was no visible panic or hesitation as she confidently continued towards the end of the runway, proving that a true professional knows how to handle even the most unpredictable moments.

The model later shared the video with her followers, giving everyone a glimpse of what happened behind the seemingly flawless runway moment. The clip has since made its way across social media, with users admiring her confidence and ability to stay composed under pressure.