Mira Rajput Steals the Spotlight in a ₹1.68 Lakh Matsya Silk Tissue Saree at Mumbai Store Launch

By: Rutunjay D | September 12, 2026
Mira Rajput turns heads in a breathtaking 1.68 lakh ‘Tarnished Silver Wild Dandelion’ silk tissue saree by MATSYA, effortlessly stealing the show at their Mumbai store launch.
The subtle transparency of the tissue fabric layers beautifully, creating an illusion of depth that makes the saree seem as though it is floating gracefully over her skin.
Elaborate contemporary zardozi work paired with fine resham aari embroidery anchors the borders and pallu, lending a rich tactile weight that contrasts the delicate sheer fabric.
She pairs the ensemble with a matching sleeveless metallic blouse featuring clean lines, letting the drape and detailed craftsmanship take center stage.
She accents the outfit with striking traditional polki and emerald drop neckpiece, adding a vibrant splash of color to the shimmering neutral palette.
Her hair is styled in a sleek, side-parted polished blow-dry, framing her face and highlighting her sharp, elegant features.