WATCH: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Glows Bright Blue At Night; Here's What Is Bioluminescence & How You Can Experience It: | Instagram @vrittikhawani

Mumbai’s iconic Juhu Beach has recently turned into a visual spectacle, with several viral videos flooding social media showing the sea glowing in bright neon blue after dark. The rare and mesmerising sight has left netizens stunned and curious, drawing crowds to the beach late at night to witness what many are calling nature’s magic in real time.

The phenomenon responsible for this surreal glow is bioluminescence, a natural occurrence that causes ocean waves to light up in bright blue when disturbed. Visitors strolling along the shoreline or watching the waves crash have been treated to a once-in-a-while experience.

WATCH VIDEO:

What Is Bioluminescence And The Science Behind It?

Bioluminescence is the ability of certain living organisms to emit light through a chemical reaction within their bodies. In marine environments, this glow is usually caused by microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. When the water is disturbed, by waves, footsteps, or movement, these organisms emit a blue light as a defensive response.

While bioluminescence is more commonly spotted on beaches like those in the Maldives or parts of Goa, its appearance in Mumbai is rare and depends heavily on water conditions.

When To Visit Juhu Beach To Witness The Glow

If you’re planning to catch a glimpse of the glowing blue waves, timing is key. According to viral social media videos and eyewitness accounts, the bioluminescence at Juhu Beach has been most visible around midnight, especially post 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM. Late-night hours with minimal light pollution and calm sea conditions offer the best chance to experience the phenomenon.

Kayaking Experience At Juhu Beach

Adding to the excitement, visitors also have the opportunity to experience kayaking at Juhu Beach during this time. Since bioluminescence depends entirely on natural conditions, slots are limited and subject to availability.

Participants are required to report early in the morning at 5:30 AM, with the overall kayaking experience lasting approximately one hour and fifteen minutes. The activity takes place at Indo Kayak Juhu, located opposite Bora Bora at Juhu Beach.