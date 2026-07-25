WATCH: Marathi Actress Celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi In Exquisite Vitthal-Rukmini Paithani Saree; Devotional Look Wins Hearts

WATCH: Marathi Actress Rupal Nand Celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi In Exquisite Vitthal-Rukmini Paithani Saree; Devotional Look Wins Hearts |

As devotees across Maharashtra celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi today, July 25, social media has been flooded with heartfelt wishes, devotional posts and festive fashion inspiration. Joining the celebrations, Marathi actress Rupal Nand shared a glimpse of her special festive look, embracing Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage in a stunning Paithani saree dedicated to Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini.

The actor chose a regal chocolate-brown Paithani adorned with a rich golden zari border, giving the traditional weave a timeless and elegant appeal. However, what truly made the ensemble stand out was its beautifully woven Vitthal-Rukmini theme. The pallu featured vibrant motifs of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, transforming the saree into a devotional work of art that perfectly reflected the spirit of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

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The lower border of the saree was highlighted with a striking purple panel, embellished with symbolic motifs associated with Lord Vitthal, adding a contemporary pop of colour while preserving the traditional craftsmanship. The intricate detailing throughout the weave celebrated Maharashtra's spiritual and textile legacy in equal measure.

Keeping the focus on the statement saree, Rupal opted for minimal yet elegant styling. She paired the look with a matching golden-bordered blouse featuring colourful woven sleeves. Her jewellery remained understated with a delicate gold choker necklace, allowing the saree's intricate motifs to command attention.

For her beauty look, the actress embraced simplicity with a neatly tied centre-parted bun, fresh dewy makeup, softly defined eyes, a tiny black bindi and a radiant smile that enhanced the devotional charm of the ensemble.

The tassels along the pallu added graceful movement to the drape, while the luxurious silk fabric and shimmering zari work elevated the overall royal appeal. By blending religious symbolism with classic Maharashtrian craftsmanship, Rupal Nand's Ashadhi Ekadashi look beautifully honoured both faith and fashion, making it one of the most eye-catching festive appearances on social media this year.