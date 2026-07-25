WATCH: Heartwarming Video Shows Volunteers Feeding Stray Dogs & Cats At NEET Paper Leak Protest |

Amid the ongoing NEET paper leak protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where thousands of students continue to gather demanding accountability, a touching act of kindness has won hearts on social media. While most eyes remained on the protesters and the demonstrations, a group of animal lovers made sure the area's four-legged residents were not forgotten.

A heartwarming video shared by the pet welfare community @Paws&Graze on Instagram shows volunteers carrying hygienic pet food and feeding stray dogs and cats around the protest site. Instead of focusing solely on the crowds, the group chose to extend compassion to the animals that had been quietly wandering through the area.

The video was accompanied by the caption, "While everyone watched the crowd, we looked for the ones no one noticed," a message that has resonated with thousands of social media users.

Sharing the purpose behind the initiative, the community wrote, "Another day at Jantar Mantar, another promise kept. Today, we returned to make sure they weren't forgotten. Every meal we serve is a small act of compassion, but to them, it means everything."

The clip captures volunteers gently placing food for the stray dogs and cats, many of whom can be seen eagerly eating after approaching the feeding spots. The simple yet thoughtful gesture has been widely praised online, with users applauding the group for remembering the animals amid the large-scale public gathering.

As the protests continue, several individuals and organisations have stepped forward to support those at the demonstration site in different ways. Earlier, a Delhi chef won hearts after preparing homemade sandwiches and personally distributing them to hungry students, saying that no protester should have to go without food.

The demonstrations have also witnessed a uniquely Gen Z flavour, with viral trends such as "Protest Date," creative appearances by participants dressed as a bride, Power Rangers and more with Mumbai protesters adapting the viral Norwegian Viking Row chant.