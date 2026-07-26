WATCH: Heartwarming Video Shows Stray Dogs Living In Specially Designed Footpath Shelters; Internet Calls It 'Home Built With Kindness' |

A heartwarming video making the rounds on social media is winning praise for showcasing what appears to be a thoughtfully designed shelter for stray dogs on a footpath in Kolkata. While the exact location and authenticity of the video remain unverified, the clip has touched the hearts of animal lovers for its compassionate approach towards caring for community animals.

The viral video appears to show a clean, well-maintained shelter built along a busy roadside, just outside what looks like a large residential property. Instead of a temporary resting spot, the structure resembles a dedicated safe space where stray dogs can take refuge from harsh weather and traffic.

Several stray dogs can be seen peacefully resting inside the enclosure. The shelter features a sturdy roof that offers protection from rain and sunlight, while railings on all sides create a secure environment without restricting ventilation. The thoughtful design has impressed viewers, with many appreciating the effort put into creating a comfortable space for the animals.

The shelter also appears to include dedicated corners for food and drinking water, ensuring the dogs have easy access to their daily necessities. Adding to its charm, a few dog toys can be spotted inside, while large tubs placed nearby seemingly serve as washing or cleaning stations, highlighting the attention given to hygiene and the animals' well-being.

One of the most emotional aspects of the video is what appears to be two small graves dedicated to stray dogs that once lived in the area. The memorials have struck an emotional chord with viewers, symbolising a lasting bond between the caregivers and the community animals they looked after.

The unique initiative has sparked admiration across social media, with many users describing it as a beautiful example of kindness towards stray animals.