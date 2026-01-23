German Woman Captured In Indian Saree On Bengaluru Streets, Says 'She Wants To Learn How To Drape'

WATCH: German Woman Captured In Adorable Saree Look On Bengaluru Streets, Says 'She Wants To Learn How To Drape' |

A heartwarming video of a German woman embracing Indian culture on the streets of Bengaluru has taken social media by storm. The tourist and travel influencer, who is currently exploring Asia with a special focus on India, was recently spotted strolling through Bengaluru in a saree, effortlessly carrying the traditional attire and drawing attention from passersby.

The moment was captured by a local photographer known for photographing strangers in public spaces. In the now-viral video, the photographer approaches the woman, compliments her saree look, and asks if he can click a few photographs. Slightly surprised but curious, she happily agrees. What follows is a spontaneous photoshoot right on the streets of Bengaluru, with the results leaving her visibly delighted.

WATCH VIDEO:

Soon after, the photographs began circulating widely on Instagram, receiving praise from netizens who were surprised by her grace, confidence, and genuine appreciation for Indian culture. Many users applauded her for respectfully embracing traditional Indian fashion, while others flooded the comments with encouragement and love.

Adding to the buzz, the German influencer shared a few of the saree-clad pictures on her own social media handle. In the caption, she wrote, “One day I’ll drape it myself,” expressing her eagerness to learn the art of wearing a saree properly.

The influencer has been vocal about her fondness for India throughout her travels, frequently sharing moments from her journeys across Indian cities and neighbouring countries. Her saree moment in Bengaluru is being seen not just as a viral trend but as a reflection of how Indian culture & fashion are being loved by people across the world.