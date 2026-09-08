WATCH: 75-Year-Old Woman's Inspiring Daily Workout & Yoga At 4 AM; 'Gen Z Should Learn', Netizens Praise Her |

While many youngsters struggle to wake up early and stay consistent with their fitness goals, one 75-year-old woman is proving that age is no excuse when it comes to taking care of your health.

Popular on the internet for her incredible fitness routine, she has left netizens impressed with her daily workout and yoga sessions at 4 AM. A video showcasing her disciplined routine has been making the rounds online, with social media users praising her energy, consistency and dedication.

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The video reportedly shows the 75-year-old starting her day in the early hours and going through a series of yoga poses and workout exercises. Despite being well into her seventies, she appears focused and energetic as she completes her routine.

What has particularly caught the internet’s attention is not just the exercises but the sheer discipline behind them. Getting out of bed at 4 AM every day and making fitness a part of one's routine can be challenging at any age, and the woman’s consistency has become the biggest takeaway for viewers.

As the video gained traction, several netizens used it as a reminder for younger generations to prioritise their health and maintain an active lifestyle. Some even jokingly suggested that “Gen Z should learn” from her dedication.

Her routine has also sparked conversations around ageing and fitness, with many appreciating how she continues to remain physically active instead of letting her age become a limitation.