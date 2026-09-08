Quote Of The Day By Asha Bhosle: ‘I Have Always Been Rebellious, But That Is Because I've Wanted To Do Different Things’ |

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle is remembered today, September 8, on what would have been her 93rd birthday. The iconic singer, who passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92, left behind a musical legacy spanning generations. Known for her versatility, fearless experimentation and remarkable ability to reinvent herself, Bhosle often spoke candidly about life, music and the importance of constantly evolving.

On her birth anniversary, here are some of Asha Bhosle's memorable words that reflect the mindset behind her extraordinary journey.

“I have always been rebellious, but that is because I've wanted to do different things, try out new things.”

Asha Bhosle's career was defined by her willingness to step outside conventional boundaries. From cabaret and pop to ghazals and international collaborations, she repeatedly experimented with different sounds and styles. Her rebellious streak became one of the reasons she remained relevant across generations.

“I never think about the past. Why waste time thinking about something I cannot change.”

The singer's words offer a simple lesson in letting go. Rather than dwelling on what had already happened, Bhosle believed in looking ahead and making the most of the present. Her long career was filled with challenges, but she continued to move forward instead of allowing the past to define her.

“I constantly need something new and challenging.”

For Bhosle, staying comfortable was never enough. She consistently explored new genres, collaborators and musical styles, even after establishing herself as one of India's most celebrated singers. Her ability to reinvent herself helped her remain creatively relevant for decades.

“The music industry is an unforgiving place, and it shall unceremoniously show you the door if you can't perform to high standards.”

This quote reflects Bhosle's understanding of the demanding nature of the entertainment industry. She believed talent alone was not enough and that artists had to continuously work on themselves and maintain high standards. Her own career stands as an example of that philosophy, with thousands of songs across genres and languages.