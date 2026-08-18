Quote Of The Day By Gulzar On His 92nd Birthday: ‘Every Relationship Is A Gift, Not All Are Meant To Be Forever’ |

Legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar is celebrating his 92nd birthday today, August 18. Known for his deeply reflective writing and simple yet profound observations about life, relationships, creativity and change, Gulzar has shared several thoughts that continue to resonate with readers and admirers. On his special day, here are some of his powerful quotes and the meaning behind them.

“Every relationship is a gift, not all are meant to be forever.”

The quote reminds us that every relationship has its own purpose and value. Some people may remain in our lives forever, while others leave behind memories, lessons and experiences before taking a different path.

“When writers say that they need to ‘set the mood’ or ‘get into the zone’, those are all ways to procrastinate. Not prerequisites.”

Gulzar takes a practical view of creativity here, suggesting that waiting for the perfect mood can sometimes become an excuse to delay the work. Creativity often begins simply by sitting down and starting.

“The poetry of India can be truly known only through scanning the poetry of all languages.”

India’s literary identity is deeply connected to its many languages and cultures. The quote highlights how exploring poetry across different Indian languages can offer a richer understanding of the country’s artistic heritage.

“I try and move with the times. If I stop and begin thinking about the past there will be a problem.”

For Gulzar, staying connected with the present is essential. The thought encourages people to embrace change rather than becoming too attached to what has already passed.

“You can’t control life, but you can control how you react to it.”

Life often brings circumstances that are beyond our control. What remains in our hands is the way we respond to those situations, making our attitude and choices an important part of navigating life.