Want To Attend The Chainsmokers Mumbai Concert? Most Expensive Tickets For Their Sunburn Show Costs ₹40,000

After weeks of speculation, The Chainsmokers have officially confirmed their India return. The Grammy-winning electronic duo announced their 3-day tour, bringing their chart-topping hits to Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru this December. But how much will it cost to catch Alex Pall and Drew Taggart live in Mumbai? Read on to find out.

The Chainsmokers to headline Sunburn Mumbai

The hitmakers behind Closer, Paris and Don’t Let Me Down are set to perform in Mumbai on December 18, followed by concerts in Delhi on December 19 and Bengaluru on December 20.

Their Mumbai stop, however, comes with extra excitement. The duo will headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a significant moment as the festival expands into the heart of Mumbai.

Known for their high-energy performances, massive drops and singalong anthems, The Chainsmokers are expected to bring one of the biggest electronic music events of the year to the city.

Here's how much the tickets cost in Mumbai

Ticket sales for the Mumbai concert are already live on BookMyShow, with prices catering to both casual fans and those looking for a luxury festival experience.

General entry tickets start at ₹3,500, while other categories are priced between ₹7,000 and ₹16,000, depending on the viewing experience and access. But the most talked-about pass is undoubtedly The Core Lounge - Fest, priced at ₹40,000 per person.

The premium ticket offers access for one adult on both December 18 and 19 and comes with a host of perks, including an elevated viewing platform, unlimited food and spirits, dedicated entry and exit points, and exclusive restrooms.