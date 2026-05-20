Want A Free Trip To Nepal? Embassy Calls Indian Influencers, Vloggers For Special Tourism Tour

Your next international trip could literally come from your Instagram feed. In an exciting opportunity for Indian content creators, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has opened applications for influencers, vloggers, podcasters, and digital storytellers to be part of a special familiarisation trip focused on showcasing Nepal's tourism experiences.

The announcement was shared by the Embassy on May 20 through its official X (formerly Twitter) account, inviting creators to apply for the initiative designed to spotlight Nepal's travel experiences for Indian audiences.

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Embassy invites Indian creators for Nepal tourism campaign

As part of the programme, five Indian content creators will be selected to travel to Nepal and experience the country’s diverse tourism offerings firsthand. From scenic mountain landscapes and spiritual destinations to local cuisine, culture, heritage sites and adventure tourism, the trip is expected to give creators a deeper look into what Nepal has to offer travellers from India.

The initiative aims to encourage more Indian tourists to explore Nepal for holidays, wellness retreats, pilgrimage travel, family trips, cultural experiences and adventure getaways through engaging digital storytelling.

What selected creators will be expected to do

According to the official circular, selected participants will create travel-focused digital content during the trip. This may include Instagram reels, YouTube vlogs, podcasts, travel shorts, social media posts, stories and audience testimonials documenting their Nepal experience.

Creators will also be encouraged to share useful travel insights, local recommendations and practical information that could help Indian travellers planning a visit to Nepal.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

The Embassy stated that applicants must either be Indian nationals or creators currently based in India with an active social media presence across platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Preference will reportedly be given to creators working in categories like travel, spirituality, wellness, food, culture, tourism, lifestyle and adventure content. Applicants are also expected to demonstrate strong audience engagement, professional credibility and the ability to create high-quality digital content while promoting responsible tourism practices.

How to apply

The selection process will focus on creativity, storytelling ability, content quality, audience reach and overall digital impact. Creators fluent in English, Hindi or regional Indian languages may have an added advantage while connecting with wider audiences.

Interested applicants must submit their entries via email before May 30, 2026, along with their social media profiles, work samples, audience analytics and content ideas for promoting Nepal tourism.

The Embassy further noted that the final itinerary and travel dates will be shared with the selected participants at a later stage.