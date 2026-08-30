Virat Kohli Getting A New Tattoo? Cricketer’s Latest Ink Session Has Fans Guessing |

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has long been known for his love for tattoos, with several meaningful designs becoming a part of his personal style over the years. Now, a new post by a tattoo artist has sparked speculation that the former India captain may have added yet another design to his collection.

Kohli has previously used tattoos to represent different chapters, beliefs and experiences in his life. Earlier this year, he grabbed attention after unveiling a sleeve-length, lotus-themed tattoo on his arm, with fans and followers closely analysing its symbolism.

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The cricketer is also known to have a long-standing association with Aliens Tattoo Studio, where he has reportedly got several of his tattoos done.

Is Kohli Getting Inked Again?

The latest buzz began after a tattoo artist shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of Kohli while working on his arm. The post has immediately got fans wondering whether the cricketer is currently adding another design to his sleeve.

While the details of the new tattoo remain under wraps, the artist offered a glimpse into the extensive work that has gone into Kohli's sleeve. Sharing the post, the artist wrote, “Had a great time working on Virat Kohli’s sleeve. Different styles, different approaches, one piece slowly coming together. After 5 long sessions, still a work in progress.”

The caption suggests that the tattoo is an elaborate project involving multiple sessions and different artistic styles. However, neither the design nor its meaning has been revealed yet.

For a cricketer whose tattoos have often sparked conversations about their deeper significance, this latest glimpse has naturally left fans curious. Is Virat Kohli getting a brand-new tattoo, or is he simply adding another element to his existing sleeve? For now, the mystery remains, but fans will surely be waiting for the final reveal.