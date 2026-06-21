Virat Kohli's Stylish Appearance At Delhi Event As Fans Crowd Venue For Glimpse Of Cricketer; Karan Aujla Makes Surprise Visit

Virat Kohli Brand Event In Delhi: Massive Rush Outside Venue, Kohli Makes Stylish Appearance As Karan Aujla Makes Surprise Visit |

Virat Kohli's much-anticipated One8 Commune global premiere in Delhi turned into a star-studded affair on Sunday, with massive crowds gathering outside the venue hours before the celebrations got underway. The excitement surrounding the event had been building for days after the cricketer announced special surprises, including wife Anushka Sharma's association with the brand and an exclusive live performance by Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla.

As the gates opened, early visuals from the venue showed long queues and a huge influx of fans and invitees making their way inside. Videos of the packed venue quickly surfaced online, highlighting the immense buzz around Kohli's lifestyle and hospitality venture.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Virat Kohli's first appearance at the event has also taken over social media. The former Indian captain looked effortlessly stylish in an olive green co-ord ensemble comprising a jacket and matching trousers. He completed the look with crisp white sneakers, keeping his appearance relaxed yet fashion-forward. His signature beard and neatly groomed hairstyle further elevated the look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding to the excitement was a surprise visit by Punjabi superstar Karan Aujla. In newly surfaced visuals, the singer was seen interacting with Kohli inside the venue while exploring different sections and stalls set up for the grand premiere. The duo's warm interaction instantly became one of the highlights of the evening.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Global Premier Of His Clothing Brand

With thousands of fans eagerly following every update and videos from the event going viral online, the One8 Commune premiere has once again demonstrated Virat Kohli's unmatched popularity that extends far beyond the cricket field.