Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In Daring Lingerie-Inspired Top And Satin Mini Skirt; See Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | June 21, 2026
Disha Patani turned up the heat in a daring silver-and-black Tyga top by Picante, featuring a sparkling zebra-print pattern that instantly grabs attention.
The halter-neck silhouette beautifully highlighted her shoulders and collarbones, giving the look a bold and sultry appeal.
The fitted corset-inspired bodice accentuated her toned frame and added a structured element to the glamorous ensemble.
A hint of black lace detailing peeking through the neckline brought a lingerie-inspired edge to the outfit.
She paired the statement top with a black satin mini skirt, balancing the shimmer of the top with a sleek and minimal bottom.
Disha kept her accessories understated with stacked metallic bangles and delicate rings, letting the outfit remain the focal point.
With the combination of sequins, animal print, satin and effortless beauty Disha Patani perfectly slayed the bold, glamorous and unapologetically sexy look.