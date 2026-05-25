Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates For Virat Kohli Ahead Of Global Premier Of His Clothing Brand | Instagram @

Mumbai witnessed a spectacular visual tribute to Virat Kohli on Sunday evening as the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link transformed into a massive illuminated billboard for his sportswear brand one8. The dazzling display quickly grabbed attention across social media, with videos and pictures of the glowing bridge going viral online.

At around 7:30 PM, commuters and onlookers travelling near the sea link were greeted with giant projections featuring Virat Kohli wearing one8 apparel alongside promotional visuals announcing the brand’s upcoming global premiere event. The striking light installation lit up the Mumbai skyline while showcasing the official reveal date of the major event scheduled to take place in Delhi on June 21, 2026.

The large-scale activation marked a significant promotional moment for one8, which Kohli has helped build not merely as a celebrity ambassador, but as an active co-founder and creative force behind the brand.

The Indian cricket icon has partnered with Agilitas to shape one8 into a globally recognised high-performance sportswear label originating from India. According to the brand vision, one8 aims to combine professional athletic functionality with modern lifestyle aesthetics, catering to both serious athletes and everyday fitness enthusiasts.

Unlike conventional celebrity-led fashion labels, one8 is positioned as a performance-driven sports brand deeply influenced by Kohli’s own journey as an elite athlete. From training gear to lifestyle wear, the brand focuses on blending comfort, innovation and sporty style while making premium-quality athletic wear more accessible.

The illuminated showcase on Mumbai’s famous sea bridge symbolised the growing global ambitions of the Indian-born label, with many fans online praising the scale of the campaign and calling it a proud moment for Indian sports entrepreneurship.

As visuals from the activation flooded social media platforms, fans described the sight of Virat Kohli lighting up one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks as both cinematic and historic. The grand display has now further heightened anticipation for the upcoming one8 global premiere event in Delhi next month.