Viral Video Captures Mesmerising Flamingo Spectacle At Pulicat Lake Near Chennai | WATCH | X @supriyasahuias

A stunning video from Pulicat Lake is currently going viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe of nature’s beauty. The clip captures several flamingos flocking together, their soft pink hues shimmering across the water and turning the lake into a breathtaking, dream-like landscape.

Located near Chennai, Pulicat Lake is India’s second-largest brackish water lagoon after Chilika Lake. Spread across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the lake is a crucial ecological zone, especially for migratory birds. The now-viral visuals highlight the lake’s vast expanse dotted with flamingos gracefully wading and feeding, creating what many users online are calling a “living painting.”

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While Pulicat remains a standout destination, India is home to several other incredible flamingo hotspots. The vast Rann of Kutch is known as the only regular breeding ground for Greater flamingos in South Asia. In Mumbai, the Sewri Mudflats draws crowds every winter. Meanwhile, Sambhar Lake, Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, and Chilika Lake continue to serve as vital sanctuaries for these migratory birds.

Read Also Flamingos Turn Away From Navi Mumbai Wetlands- Activist Express Concern

Flamingos Turn Away From Navi Mumbai Wetlands

Flamingos at Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary are reportedly avoiding landing at Nerul wetlands this year, signalling ecological distress. Birders say flocks circle but move on, while NatConnect data shows TDS levels up to 23,000 mg/L and high BOD, COD. Activists blame disrupted tidal flow and urban drainage flaws, warning of deeper habitat collapse. Experts say the problem lies not just in contamination, but in a breakdown of the wetlands’ natural flushing system.

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