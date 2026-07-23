'Violence Is Not Okay': Ananya Birla Breaks Silence On NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says, 'Youth Has Given Her Strength'

As the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak continue to intensify, entrepreneur, singer and mental health advocate Ananya Birla has broken her silence, extending support to students while appealing for peaceful demonstrations and compassionate dialogue.

Her statement comes at a time when thousands of students across the country have taken to the streets, demanding accountability and transparency over the alleged examination irregularities. For many aspirants, the controversy has become more than just an issue surrounding an entrance exam, it has raised concerns about years of preparation, trust in the system and the future of countless students.

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Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Ananya acknowledged that she wished she had spoken sooner and expressed admiration for the courage shown by young protesters.

"My genuine respect to everyone who has spoken and protested peacefully. I think violence is not okay at all. I'm really sorry that I'm late in speaking up—I should have done this much earlier. The youth of our country has given me the strength."

She further expressed faith in democratic values while recognising that questioning institutions is a natural part of a healthy society.

"I think that what is right just will prevail. I believe in the constitution of our country. I also think that it is very possible to believe in institution and not always agree with what that institution may do. That's healthy and okay."

Concluding her message, Ananya extended her support to everyone seeking to be heard and hoped that the situation would be resolved with empathy.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is speaking and asking to be heard. I think that's right that everybody deserves. My respect, my love, my concern and I really hope that this can be solved with lot of compassion, love and kindness and that what is right and just is done."

NEET Student Protest:

Meanwhile, student-led demonstrations continue across several parts of the country, with Delhi's Jantar Mantar remaining one of the primary protest sites.