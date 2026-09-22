Vikrant Massey Set To Open 'Musafir Cafes' Amid The Mountains In Himachal & Uttarakhand: Here's What We Know So Far

What if your favourite fictional café suddenly became a real place you could actually visit? That is seemingly what Vikrant Massey is setting out to do with Musafir Cafe. The actor, who played Chander in the Netflix series, is taking the world of the show beyond the screen with plans for two real-life cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and another in Uttarakhand.

What do we know about new Musafir Cafes?

According to Hindustan Times, the two cafés are being developed as replicas of the café seen in the Netflix series, while being adapted to their respective mountain settings.

Pictures shared by the publication show the projects in the early stages of construction, with stone and wooden structures beginning to come together against the mountain landscape. The idea appears to be to retain the warmth and recognisable aesthetic of the fictional café while allowing each location to work naturally with its surroundings.

The project is also expected to feature around 20 rooms dedicated to artist residencies. This means the spaces are being envisioned as more than regular café destinations, with the residency component forming an important part of the concept.

The venture is also reportedly being developed in collaboration with Homemade Stories, the production company behind Musafir Cafe.

Vikrant Massey had already teased his cafe plans

The idea of Vikrant opening a café in Himachal Pradesh is not entirely new. The actor had previously spoken about wanting to build his own café in the state, where his wife has roots.

In an earlier conversation with Amar Ujala, Massey revealed that he already had the concept planned and was considering multiple destinations, including Dharamkot, Dharamshala, Chamba and Kufri.

“I really want to open my own café. My wife is from Himachal. I already have the entire plan mapped out. I really want to open a café in Himachal, around Dharamkot or Dharamshala. It could also be around Chamba. It could be in Kufri as well,” he said.

Interestingly, when he was asked what he might name the café, the actor had already joked about borrowing the name of his Netflix series. "There are at least 16-17 Musafir Cafes in India. So I could open a ‘Musafir Cafe’ franchise myself. I would sit there myself," Massey added.

Now, the idea appears to be moving closer to reality, with two locations reportedly under construction and the concept expanding beyond a café into an artist-focused mountain space.