Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026: When And Where To Watch Live In India; From Supermodels To Angels, Know Who Will Perform |

Fashion enthusiasts, get ready! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 is set to bring glamour, supermodels and spectacular runway moments back to the spotlight. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 18, in Culver City, California, the much-anticipated event will feature a mix of iconic faces, returning models, rising stars and live musical performances.

The show marks another chapter in the brand’s return to its signature runway format, promising a blend of fashion, entertainment and elaborate stage presentations. With several familiar faces expected to walk the runway, the event is set to be one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year.

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When And Where To Watch The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 In India

Indian viewers can tune in to the livestream on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 5:00 AM IST, with the Pink Carpet pre-show expected to begin around 4:30 AM IST.

The show will be streamed on Victoria’s Secret’s official digital platforms, allowing fans to catch the runway action from home.

YouTube: Victoria’s Secret’s official YouTube channel

Instagram: Victoria’s Secret’s official Instagram platforms, including its India account

Viewers should check the brand’s official pages for the livestream link and any updates to the schedule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Which Models Will Walk The Runway?

The 2026 lineup brings together some of the most recognisable names in modelling. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid and Elsa Hosk are among the anticipated highlights, alongside Ashley Graham, Alex Consani, Anok Yai and Paloma Elsesser.

The mix of established runway stars and newer faces reflects the brand’s evolving approach to its fashion show. The return of models who have been away from the runway for several years is also expected to be a major talking point.