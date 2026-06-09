Vegan India Conference 2026 Puts Sustainable Fashion, Plant-Based Eating & Conscious Living In The Spotlight

Mumbai witnessed one of the country’s biggest conversations around conscious living last weekend as the fifth edition of the Vegan India Conference 2026 wrapped up on June 7 at the Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport.

The two-day event brought together a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, doctors, researchers, investors, sustainability advocates, fitness experts, and ethical fashion voices from India and abroad. More than 1,000 attendees and over 65 speakers from 10+ countries participated in discussions that went far beyond vegan food.

This year’s central idea, “Beyond Substitutes, Toward Systems,” signalled a major shift in the plant-based movement. Instead of focusing only on dairy or meat alternatives, the conference explored how entire systems around food, health, retail, fashion, and lifestyle can become more sustainable and ethical.

One of the standout themes was sustainable fashion and conscious consumption. Designer Anita Dongre, the event’s Guest of Honour, spoke about cruelty-free design, responsible production, and the growing overlap between fashion and mindful living. Sessions throughout the conference also examined eco-friendly materials, ethical retail, and how consumer choices are reshaping industries.

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, the designer expressed, "I've been wanting to be part of this conference for quite a few years, and I'm so happy that I finally made it this year."

Food innovation remained a major attraction, with more than 40 vegan brands showcasing products ranging from artisanal cheeses and plant-based proteins to desserts, beverages, and next-generation ingredients.

Health and wellness were equally central to the discussions. Doctors, nutritionists, and researchers addressed topics such as preventive health, balanced vegan nutrition, and the long-term impact of sustainable diets. Workshops and advocacy sessions encouraged participants to adopt practical lifestyle changes rather than treat veganism as a short-term trend.

The conference also hosted a Business Conclave, Startup Ignite sessions for emerging ventures, networking forums, and the VIC Awards Night celebrating innovation and leadership in the plant-based sector.

With strong participation from quick-commerce companies, retailers, hospitality leaders, and wellness professionals, the event highlighted how vegan and conscious living are increasingly entering mainstream business and consumer conversations in India.