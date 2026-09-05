Varun Dhawan Dons ₹17.24 Lakh Rolex At Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Episode | WATCH |

Varun Dhawan recently made a fun appearance on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent alongside actress Medha Shankr. While the actor’s appearance and his candid moments on the show have been grabbing attention online, his choice of wristwear has also caught the eye of luxury watch enthusiasts.

For the outing, Varun was spotted wearing a Rolex Datejust in yellow gold, featuring a black diamond-set dial and the brand’s signature Jubilee bracelet. Reportedly priced at around ₹17.24 lakh ($18,250), the timepiece added a subtle dose of luxury to his otherwise relaxed appearance.

Varun kept his overall look effortlessly cool, opting for a sleeveless T-shirt paired with trousers. Instead of going for an overly styled celebrity look, the actor kept things casual and understated, allowing the statement watch to quietly stand out on his wrist.

The Rolex Datejust is one of the brand’s most recognisable collections and the combination of yellow gold, a black dial and diamond detailing gives this particular version a more luxurious edge. The Jubilee bracelet further adds to its classic appeal, making it a piece that can easily transition between formal and casual styling.

During the conversation, Varun told Samay that he knew “something will go off” after watching the first season of the show. Samay immediately responded with a hilarious quip, “It has and you are here.” The comedian then congratulated Varun on his new film and asked him its name. Varun replied, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.” Samay hit back, “Hai papa director to actor hona hi hai.”