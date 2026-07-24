Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Gets Major Boost! Four New Train Services, Including Two Vande Bharat Expresses, Added |

Devotees planning a pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine now have more convenient travel options. The Central Government has announced the introduction of four new pairs of train services, including two Vande Bharat Express trains, under the newly created Jammu Division of Indian Railways. The move is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity to Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and Budgam.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the Jammu Division, which became the 70th division of Indian Railways in January 2025, has witnessed major expansion in rail services during 2025–26.

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The newly introduced trains include the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–Budgam Express (14687/14688), which began operations on March 12, 2026, the Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express (26405/26406), operational since August 10, 2025, and two Jammu Tawi–Srinagar Vande Bharat Express services (26401/26402 and 26403/26404), both running from June 7, 2025.

How Will These New Trains Benefit Vaishno Devi Pilgrims?

The introduction of these services is expected to make pilgrimages to the famous shrine significantly more convenient.

One of the biggest advantages is improved connectivity. Pilgrims travelling from Punjab and nearby regions can now reach Katra directly through the Amritsar–Katra Vande Bharat Express, reducing travel time and eliminating the need for multiple train changes.

Passengers will also benefit from the modern amenities offered by Vande Bharat Express, including faster travel, comfortable seating, improved onboard facilities and enhanced passenger convenience compared to conventional train services.

According to the Centre, Jammu Tawi railway station is currently served by 114 train services, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra by 46, and Budgam by 19.