Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Net Worth: 15-Year-Old Cricketer Earns More Than ₹2 Cr Annually | X

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. With his fearless batting and impressive performances, the teenager is not only making headlines on the field but also building a strong financial foundation early in his career.

As of April 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s estimated net worth stands between ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore. His primary income sources include his IPL contract, domestic cricket earnings and early brand endorsements that have started coming his way following his rapid rise.

IPL Salary & Domestic Income

Vaibhav was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping ₹1.10 crore during the IPL auction, a massive leap from his base price of ₹30 lakh. Alongside this, he earns from domestic cricket, including the Ranji Trophy, where match fees are approximately ₹40,000 per day.

Despite his growing fame and income, Vaibhav continues to stay grounded. He lives in a modest two-storey home in Tajpur, surrounded by greenery, reflecting his simple lifestyle. His life changed dramatically after the IPL 2025 auction, where he became one of the youngest players to secure a high-value contract.

He made an instant impact in his debut, smashing a six on the very first ball he faced and scoring 34 runs. Soon after, he grabbed attention with a brilliant half-century against Chennai Super Kings.

Zydus Wellness appointed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the new brand ambassador for Complan on February 9, 2026, which added as a significant mark in his endorsement.

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In IPL 2026, Vaibhav has continued his dream run with the Rajasthan Royals. In just six matches, he has already scored 246 runs, including two fifties. His consistent performances have placed him at number four on the Orange Cap leaderboard, just behind cricket legend Virat Kohli.