Preity Zinta Stuns In White & Blush Pink Suit To Cheer Punjab Kings Along With Arjun Rampal | X @ImTanujSingh

Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood star Preity Zinta was spotted bringing her signature charm and energy to the stands during the high-octane IPL clash against Lucknow Super Giants in Punjab. Cheering passionately for her team, Preity once again proved why she remains one of the most loved and spirited team owners in the league.

Preity Zinta’s Elegant Match-Day Look

Dressed in a graceful traditional ensemble, Preity kept her look effortlessly elegant. She opted for a soft white suit paired with a blush pink satin bottoms, creating a subtle yet eye-catching contrast. The outfit was elevated with a sheer white dupatta draped delicately over her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication.

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Her minimal makeup, soft waves and understated accessories complemented the look perfectly, making it ideal for a day at the stadium while still staying true to her classic style. The simplicity of her outfit stood out amid the vibrant, high-energy atmosphere of the match.

Arjun Rampal Joins In Support

Actor Arjun Rampal was also seen in the stands, rooting for Punjab Kings. Keeping it casual and sporty, he donned a red collared t-shirt, a team merchandise, perfectly blending into the sea of red as fans rallied behind their side.

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Punjab Kings Put Up A Massive Total

On the field, the match turned into a run-fest. After winning the toss, Lucknow Super Giants opted to bowl first, a decision that didn’t quite go as planned. Punjab Kings’ batting lineup came out all guns blazing, putting up a mammoth total of 257 runs in 20 overs.

Young batter Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight with a stunning 93 off just 37 balls, while Cooper Connolly added a brilliant 87, powering the team to one of the highest scores of the season.