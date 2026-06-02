USA Students Sing Koli Marathi Song In Cultural Exchange Programme | WATCH |

A heartwarming video from a cultural exchange programme is winning the internet after a group of students from the United States was seen singing the popular Marathi Koli song "Mi Hai Koli."

The clip, shared as part of a cultural exchange initiative by Devi's Knowledge First in collaboration with Edlink Study Abroad, shows the foreign students enthusiastically attempting to sing the iconic Marathi folk song. What particularly impressed viewers was the effort put in by the students to pronounce the Marathi lyrics correctly while staying true to the song's original rhythm and melody.

Despite the language barrier, the students managed to follow the tune remarkably well, earning praise from social media users. The video has since gone viral, with many netizens applauding the youngsters for embracing Indian culture and stepping out of their comfort zones to learn a regional song.

The performance has sparked a wave of pride among Marathi-speaking viewers, many of whom expressed happiness at seeing a beloved local folk song being appreciated thousands of miles away from its roots.

Several users described the moment as a beautiful example of cultural exchange, where music became a bridge between different countries and traditions. Others noted that the growing global reach of regional Indian culture is something worth celebrating.

As the video continues to gain traction online, it serves as a reminder that music has the power to connect people across languages, borders, and cultures.