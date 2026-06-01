'Desi Aunties' Go Viral For Doing Ramp Walk In Sarees At Eiffel Tower In Paris | WATCH | Instagram @pure_mysore_silk

A group of Indian women has captured the internet's attention after a video of them confidently walking in sarees near the Eiffel Tower in Paris went viral on social media.

The clip, originally shared by Bengaluru-based saree brand Dhanvi Silk, features several middle-aged women dressed in vibrant traditional sarees taking turns to strike poses and perform a playful ramp walk against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic landmarks.

The women appeared to be thoroughly enjoying their time in the French capital, smiling for the camera and proudly showcasing Indian ethnic wear while soaking in the tourist experience.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. While many social media users applauded the women for their confidence, enthusiasm, and celebration of Indian culture abroad, others criticized the public display, questioning whether such activities were appropriate at a busy international tourist destination.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite the divided opinions, the clip has resonated with many viewers who praised the women for embracing the moment without worrying about societal judgments. Several users described the video as wholesome and inspiring, saying it reflected the joy of traveling, friendship, and self-expression at any age.