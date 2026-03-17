'Behave Like Women': Fitness Freak Sisters Go Viral For Saree Workout Videos; Prove That Restrictions Don't Limit Them | Instagram @trendy_criminal

A new social media trend is taking over the internet, where women are taking on physically demanding challenges while wearing a saree, and proving that clothing is no barrier to strength. From obstacle races to pull-ups and intense workouts, several videos of female influencers are going viral for redefining traditional expectations.

Among them, fitness enthusiast sisters behind the Instagram handle @trendy_criminal have grabbed attention for their home workout videos in sarees. Known for their fitness content, the duo recently posted a video performing exercises in sarees, which quickly went viral and received widespread praise from netizens.

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In their caption, they wrote, “Everyone asked us to behave like women, so we did. Strong, fierce and powerful.” Their statement highlighted how women are often judged for their clothing choices, especially in fitness spaces.

Adding a candid twist, the sisters also shared a bloopers video, showcasing the real challenges of working out in a saree while handling the drape, maintaining balance and continuing despite the difficulties. The honest behind-the-scenes clip made their effort even more relatable and appreciated online.

Bihar Woman Completes Asia’s Toughest Obstacle Race Wearing a Saree

This trend also echoes the viral moment created by Nisha Mishra, who recently completed what is described as Asia’s toughest obstacle race while wearing a saree. Her videos showed her running, climbing ropes, jumping barriers and even plunging into an ice pool, all while draped in traditional attire.