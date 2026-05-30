 US President Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits India's Iconic Taj Mahal With Husband During Private Trip
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US President Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits India's Iconic Taj Mahal With Husband During Private Trip

Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with husband Michael Boulos during a private trip to India. Dressed in a breezy orange outfit, Tiffany explored the iconic monument before heading to Rajasthan. Earlier, she visited Delhi's Akshardham Temple, calling it an “Incredible visit” on social media.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
US President Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits India's Iconic Taj Mahal With Husband During Private Trip
Tiffany Trump with husband Michael Boulos at Taj Mahal | Image Courtesy: ANI

India’s most iconic monument just welcomed another high-profile visitor. Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, made a stop at the world-famous Taj Mahal on May 30 during her private trip to India, accompanied by her husband, Michael Boulos.

The couple reportedly arrived in Agra on Saturday and spent time exploring the historic marble mausoleum before continuing their travels to Rajasthan. Videos from the visit, shared by ANI, showed Tiffany embracing the Indian summer in a breezy floral dress, while Michael opted for a relaxed casual look as they admired one of the world's most celebrated architectural wonders.

Check it out below:

Inside Tiffany Trump's India visit with husband

According to reports by IANS, Tiffany travelled to Agra via a chartered aircraft. Given the family's global profile, authorities made special security arrangements during the visit. However, officials have clarified that the trip is entirely personal, with no political meetings or official engagements on the schedule.

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Before arriving in Agra, Tiffany also visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in Delhi. Sharing her experience on social media, she described the visit as an "Incredible visit to Akshardham Temple," offering followers a glimpse into her cultural tour across India.

The visit has naturally sparked interest, not only because of Tiffany's famous family name but also due to the Trump family's longstanding connection with India. Over the years, members of the family have frequently expressed admiration for India's culture, heritage, and historic landmarks.

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Tiffany, the daughter of Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, married Michael Boulos in 2022. Since then, the couple has often been spotted together at family celebrations, public appearances, and international events.

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