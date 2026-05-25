US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And His Wife Visit Taj Mahal In Agra; Click Iconic Couple Pictures Before Heading To Jaipur

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio And His Wife Visits Taj Mahal In Agra; Clicks Iconic Couple Pictures Before Heading To Jaipur |

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette D. Rubio, visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday as part of his ongoing four-day diplomatic visit to India. The couple was seen admiring the marble monument and posing for a series of classic photographs against the breathtaking backdrop of the world-famous heritage site before continuing their trip to Jaipur.

Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and senior officials during the visit. Dressed in elegant yet relaxed ensembles suitable for the warm weather, the couple appeared visibly impressed by the architectural marvel while exploring the Mughal-era monument. When asked about his experience at the Taj Mahal, Rubio simply described it as “beautiful.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, remains a must-visit destination for international dignitaries travelling to India. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983, the ivory-white mausoleum is celebrated globally for its stunning Mughal architecture that seamlessly blends Persian, Islamic, and Indian design influences.

Interestingly, Rubio’s visit comes months after US Vice President JD Vance also toured the Taj Mahal with his wife, Usha Vance and their children.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following his Agra stop, Rubio is scheduled to travel to Jaipur on Monday afternoon. He is expected to land at Jaipur International Airport around 2 PM, where Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari will welcome him with traditional Rajasthani hospitality.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his brief stay in the Pink City, Rubio will explore several iconic heritage sites including Amer Fort and City Palace. A traditional cultural reception has also been arranged for him at Jaleb Chowk inside Amer Fort. Reports suggest he will additionally visit the Elephant Village to observe local conservation and tourism activities.

In view of the high-profile visit and security arrangements, Amer Fort will remain temporarily closed for tourists between 1 PM and 5 PM on Monday.