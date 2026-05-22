Donald Trump Jr. To Have Private Island Wedding In Bahamas; US President Likely To Miss Ceremony Due To Iran Tensions |

Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly set to tie the knot with fiancée Bettina Anderson in an ultra-private wedding ceremony in the Bahamas this weekend. The couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 23, 2026, during the Memorial Day holiday celebrations in the United States.

According to international media reports, the wedding is being planned as a highly intimate affair on a secluded private island in the Bahamas. Unlike the lavish celebrity-style weddings often associated with the Trump family, this ceremony is expected to remain low-key and restricted to a very limited guest list featuring only close family members and trusted friends. Reports suggest fewer than 50 guests are expected to attend the celebrations.

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Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has been dating Palm Beach-based socialite and model Bettina Anderson since late 2024. The couple reportedly got engaged in December 2025 during a visit to Camp David. Their relationship began after Don Jr.’s split from former fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Interestingly, reports claim the couple initially considered hosting a much grander wedding celebration at the White House. However, due to the tense geopolitical situation involving Iran and the growing global attention surrounding the conflict, they reportedly decided against a high-profile public celebration. Sources suggest the family felt a luxurious White House wedding amid ongoing international tensions could attract criticism and negative public reactions.

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US President Donald Trump may also miss the wedding festivities. Speaking briefly from the Oval Office, Trump reportedly admitted that attending the ceremony may not be possible because of ongoing discussions and negotiations related to Iran. The President’s official schedule for the weekend reportedly places him in Bedminster, New Jersey, instead of the Bahamas during the wedding dates.

The celebrations are also unfolding during a difficult period for the extended Trump family. Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s former wife, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. She shared the update publicly through social media, drawing support and well wishes from followers online.