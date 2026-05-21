Inside PM Modi's Heartfelt Gift To Italian Prime Minister Meloni, And It's Not Just 'Melody' |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni once again sent the internet into a frenzy with their now-viral “Melody” moment during an international meetup. While social media users continue to gush over their warm camaraderie and cheerful interaction, another thoughtful gesture from PM Modi has now grabbed attention, the meaningful gifts he presented to the Italian leader.

This time, it wasn’t just about the viral selfies and cheerful exchange of Melody toffies. PM Modi gifted Giorgia Meloni two culturally rich handwoven silk stoles from Northeast India — a Muga silk stole from Assam and a Shirui Lily-inspired silk stole from Manipur. The gifts beautifully highlighted India’s deep-rooted textile heritage, craftsmanship, and regional artistry.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's 'Melody' Moment:

The Muga silk stole from Assam is considered one of India’s most prized textiles. Often referred to as the “Golden Silk” of Assam, Muga silk is famous for its natural golden shine and unmatched durability. Produced only in the Brahmaputra Valley, the fabric holds immense cultural and historical significance in the region.

Equally special was the Shirui Lily silk stole from Manipur. The design of the stole draws inspiration from the rare Shirui Lily flower, scientifically known as Lilium mackliniae. This delicate flower blooms only in the Shirui Hills of Ukhrul district in Manipur and nowhere else in the world.

Apart from these handwoven textiles, PM Modi also reportedly gifted Italian President Sergio Mattarella CDs of legendary Indian classical vocalists Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and M.S. Subbulakshmi during the diplomatic visit. Along with the music collection, he also presented a beautifully crafted marble inlay box, adding another elegant touch rooted in Indian artistry and heritage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The thoughtful gifts reflected not only India’s artistic legacy but also PM Modi’s effort to showcase regional crafts and traditions on a global platform. Netizens praised the gesture online, calling it elegant, meaningful and deeply rooted in Indian culture.

The “Melody” moment may have sparked memes and viral content, but these handcrafted gifts added a layer of warmth, diplomacy and cultural pride to the interaction between the two leaders.