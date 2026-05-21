Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Rapper Badshah's Performance At French Riviera For Cannes 2026; WATCH |

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues to dominate headlines with glamorous red carpet appearances, after-parties and celebrity moments from the French Riviera. Amid the ongoing buzz, a new viral clip has now surfaced online showing rapper Badshah performing at an exclusive gathering during Cannes festivities and Urvashi Rautela was among the guests stealing attention at the event.

The video, which is now making rounds on social media, captures Badshah delivering an energetic live performance in front of a lively crowd at what appears to be a gala dinner or private Cannes celebration near the French Riviera. Guests can be seen dancing, cheering and vibing to the rapper’s popular chartbusters as the atmosphere turns electric.

(The authenticity of the video is not verified by FPJ)

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However, it was Urvashi Rautela’s presence that quickly grabbed eyeballs online. The actress, who has already made multiple headline-worthy appearances at Cannes this year, was spotted enjoying the performance alongside several attendees. In the clip, Urvashi can be seen dancing enthusiastically and soaking in the vibrant party atmosphere while Badshah performs live nearby.

Although the exact event details have not yet been officially confirmed, the video has already sparked massive reactions online, with fans loving the unexpected crossover moment between the actress and the rapper at Cannes.

Meanwhile, Indian celebrities continue to make glamorous appearances at the prestigious festival. Actress Mouni Roy finally walked the iconic Cannes red carpet this year in a daring ivory abstract web-style strapless gown from Carolines Couture’s 2026 runway collection. She elevated the dramatic ensemble with luxurious Chopard diamond jewellery, including a statement necklace and precious lace diamond watch, creating one of her boldest fashion moments yet at the festival.

Read Also Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Regal Glamour In Pearl-Detailed Couture Ensemble At Cannes Gala

Jacqueline Fernandez also continued her stylish Cannes streak with another striking appearance at the Global Gift Foundation Gala Night. Attending the event as a co-chair, the actress stunned in a customised strapless Richard Quinn gown from the designer’s Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. Featuring a sculpted embellished bodice, dramatic draping and elegant opera gloves, Jacqueline’s look beautifully blended vintage Hollywood glamour with contemporary couture aesthetics.