Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Regal Glamour In Pearl-Detailed Couture Ensemble At Cannes Gala |

Jacqueline Fernandez is clearly having a major fashion moment at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026. After grabbing attention with her glamorous black crystal mini dress at the Chopard event, the actress once again turned heads with another striking appearance, this time at the Global Gift Foundation’s Gala Night, where she attended as a co-chair.

For the special evening, Jacqueline embraced timeless couture glamour in a customised strapless gown from Richard Quinn’s Spring 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection. The look beautifully blended vintage Hollywood elegance with modern red-carpet drama, making her stand out effortlessly.

The gown featured a structured strapless bodice adorned with intricate embellishments and delicate textured detailing that added richness and dimension to the ensemble. The fitted upper silhouette sculpted her frame flawlessly before flowing into a soft draped ivory skirt that created a regal effect. One of the most eye-catching elements of the outfit was the oversized floral accent placed dramatically at the waist, paired with bold black bow detailing.

Jacqueline further added old-school glamour to the look with long black opera gloves that instantly brought a sophisticated, vintage-inspired touch to the ensemble. The dramatic styling paired perfectly with the gown’s sculptural silhouette and couture finish.

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For accessories, the actress kept it luxurious yet refined with a statement pearl and diamond necklace paired with matching earrings. Her beauty look complemented the outfit seamlessly. Jacqueline opted for sharp sculpted makeup, nude-toned lips, softly bronzed skin and bold, defined eyes. She styled her hair in a sleek high bun with a face-framing strand left loose in the front, adding softness to the otherwise structured look.

With every appearance at Cannes this year, Jacqueline Fernandez has continued to serve high-fashion glamour while experimenting with silhouettes that blend elegance, drama and contemporary couture aesthetics.