Mouni Roy Walks At Cannes Red Carpet In Daring Strapless Crystal Gown & Dazzling Chopard Necklace |

Actor Mouni Roy finally made her much-awaited appearance on the iconic red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 and she ensured all eyes stayed on her. The actress turned heads in a daring yet glamorous strapless crystal gown as she attended the screening of 'La Bataille De Gaulle: L'Âge De Fer'. With her striking silhouette, sparkling jewels and confident aura, Mouni delivered one of her boldest fashion moments at Cannes this year.

For the red carpet appearance, Mouni slipped into an ivory abstract web-style strapless gown from Carolines Couture’s 2026 runway collection. The figure-hugging ensemble featured an intricate crystal-embellished pattern throughout, creating a sculpted illusion effect over the body. The gown beautifully hugged her curves before flowing into a soft flared hem, adding elegance and movement to the dramatic look.

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The off-shoulder neckline highlighted her collarbones and shoulders, while the shimmering crystal work reflected light from every angle, giving the ensemble a dazzling red carpet appeal. The abstract web-inspired detailing across the gown added a futuristic couture touch while maintaining a delicate feminine charm.

Mouni elevated the glamorous outfit with statement jewellery pieces from Chopard. She paired the gown with a luxurious diamond necklace and a Precious Lace diamond watch that perfectly complemented the sparkle of her ensemble without overpowering it. The jewellery added a regal finish to the look, making it feel polished and ultra-luxurious.

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Keeping the focus on the gown and jewels, Mouni opted for sleek glam makeup with dramatic eyes, sculpted cheeks and a nude glossy lip. Her hair was styled into a neat pulled-back bun, allowing the neckline and statement necklace to stand out effortlessly.

Her first Cannes appearance this year came shortly after news surrounding her reported separation from husband Suraj Nambiar surfaced online, placing the actress in the spotlight both for her professional milestone and her personal life.