Urvashi Rautela Carries Quirky Rhinestone-Studded Teapot Bag; Netizens Call It 'Aladdin Ka Chirag'

When it comes to making a red-carpet entrance, Urvashi Rautela rarely plays it safe. At the recent IIFA Connex 2026 event, the actress once again turned heads with a glamorous ensemble, but it wasn't just her outfit that had everyone talking. A sparkling teapot-shaped handbag quickly became the unexpected star of her look, leaving social media buzzing with hilarious reactions.

Urvashi stuns in glamorous look with quirky bag

For the event, Urvashi stepped out in a chic floor-length navy blue ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline paired with a structured corset-inspired bodice that accentuated her silhouette. The fitted design gradually flared into a flowing skirt complete with a sweeping train, while a statement brooch added a touch of sparkle to the otherwise minimal outfit.

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Keeping the glamour quotient high, the actress layered her look with luxurious jewellery. She wore a statement diamond-and-sapphire necklace, matching earrings and chunky bracelets stacked on both wrists. Metallic silver heels completed the glamorous appearance without taking attention away from the outfit.

However, the accessory that truly stole the spotlight was her unusual handbag. Instead of opting for a classic clutch, Urvashi carried a rhinestone-encrusted teapot-shaped bag embellished with shimmering silver crystals and blue-toned stones. The playful accessory was finished with a sleek silver chain, instantly becoming the talking point of the evening.

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Her beauty look complemented the dramatic styling beautifully. Urvashi chose luminous skin with a radiant base, highlighted cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, voluminous mascara and glossy nude lips. Tiny sparkling embellishments placed beneath both eyes added a whimsical touch, while her side-parted open hairstyle completed the glamorous appearance.

Internet reacts

As videos from the event surfaced online, social media users couldn't stop discussing the quirky handbag. While many praised her bold fashion choice and glamorous styling, others had fun comparing the accessory to "Aladdin ka Chirag." Comments like "tea walk," "chai walk," and "stunning" flooded the posts, making the teapot bag one of the most talked-about accessories from the event.